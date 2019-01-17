A driver lost control of his Jeep, careening through two sets of fences and crashing through an above-ground pool in the backyard of a Long Island home Wednesday.The driver lost control on a curve at East June Street and North Wellwood Avenue at around 11:40 p.m. in North Lindenhurst.He crashed through the front yard fence and then the backyard fence of the same house.The SUV finally smashed through an above-ground pool before coming to rest in the backyard.The driver was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip with minor injuries.No charges have been filed, and there is no suspected criminality.----------