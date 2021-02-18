Search for man who sprayed swastika, hateful graffiti on NYU building in Manhattan

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10345723" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Michelle Charlesworth has more on a heating company that stepped up when they found out an elderly man was living without heat for more than a week.

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who spray-painted hateful graffiti on an NYU building.Video shows the man who police say vandalized the building on West 4th Street.It happened on Saturday, February 6 at 11:15 a.m.He's accused of spray painting a swastika along with anti-black statements on the side of the buildingHe then ran away northbound on Green Street.The individual is described as a light-skinned male, between 5'8 to 5'10 in height, and heavyset in weight. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored snorkel jacket, dark blue jeans, black sneakers, and a newsboy cap.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------