Search for man who sprayed swastika, hateful graffiti on NYU building in Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who spray-painted hateful graffiti on an NYU building.

Video shows the man who police say vandalized the building on West 4th Street.

It happened on Saturday, February 6 at 11:15 a.m.

He's accused of spray painting a swastika along with anti-black statements on the side of the building

He then ran away northbound on Green Street.

The individual is described as a light-skinned male, between 5'8 to 5'10 in height, and heavyset in weight. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored snorkel jacket, dark blue jeans, black sneakers, and a newsboy cap.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

