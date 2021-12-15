Vandal sought after several swastikas spray-painted in Lower Manhattan, including on Charging Bull

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11335734" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> As Christmas approaches, demand for Santa is at an all time high, but there's a shortage of St. Nick impersonators this season. Lauren Glassberg has more.

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man accused of a hateful vandalism spree in Lower Manhattan.Video shows the vandal drawing a swastika on a pillar at City Hall at the corner of Beekman Street and Park Row.It happened Monday, December 13 at 6:30 p.m.Police say the next night, on December 14 at 10:09 p.m., the same man spray painted a swastika on the Charging Bull statue. He was spotted fleeing northbound on Morris Street.He's also accused of drawing three swastikas on the wall of a construction site on Maiden Lane back on December 3.The vandal is described as a man with a light complexion who was last seen wearing a black/gray poncho, black backpack, black jeans and multicolored sneakers.Governor Kathy Hochul was so outraged by this crime spree, she released a statement:"I am appalled and disgusted that a swastika was scrawled on the wall of the Brooklyn Bridge - City Hall subway station. No one should walk the streets in fear of hate, bigotry and antisemitism."An attack on a Jewish New Yorker is an attack on all of us. If you commit a hate crime, you are picking a fight with 20 million New Yorkers. We are united in saying that hate has no home here in New York."I am directing the New York State Police to assist in this ongoing investigation."Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------