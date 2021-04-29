Bronx synagogue vandalism incidents have Jewish communities on edge

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Synagogue vandalism incidents have Jewish communities on edge

RIVERDALE, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are releasing more video of the man they say went on an anti-Semitic vandalism spree in the Bronx last week.

The suspect threw rocks at the windows of four synagogues, leaving a trail of broken glass and a community deeply concerned about safety.

There has been round the clock police surveillance at all synagogues in Riverdale since last Saturday, and on Thursday, local activists say anti-Semitism is rocking the neighborhood. Now, now even the Guardian Angels are patrolling.

RELATED | Enforcement stepped up after vandal targets another Jewish synagogue in the Bronx
EMBED More News Videos

Police say the Riverdale Jewish Center was attacked at 1:30 a.m. when the suspect threw rocks at the windows, costing roughly $250 in property damage.


The suspect was caught on camera smashing windows of the Young Isreal of Riverdale on Henry Hudson Parkway East.

"He was on candid camera and he couldn't care less," former New York state Assemblyman Dov Hikind said.

His boldness is a concerning element for local activists and leaders who gathered at the Riverdale Jewish Center, which was also vandalized.

Detectives say the suspect targeted the Jewish houses of worship sometime between early last Friday morning and late Saturday night. The proximity of the synagogues and the time of the crimes leads investigators to believe it was one suspect.

The rash of vandalisms sending alarm bells across Jewish neighborhoods in all boroughs, and some concerned the spike in anti-Semitism is only getting worse.

"Even if they catch the guy, which I'm assuming they will with the all the tech out there, what's going to happen to him?" Bronx resident Alan Gotlie said. "He'll be out the same day with a slap on the wrist."

RELATED | ADL: COVID-19 pandemic gives rise to anti-Semitic 'Zoom bombing'
EMBED More News Videos

Anti-Semites adopted a new tactic for spewing their hate when the COVID-19 pandemic closed synagogues and Jewish schools and community centers: hijacking video conferences.


There have so far been no arrests, but police and neighbors are keeping a close eye on the streets and their surroundings, hoping someone will recognize the man in the surveillance pictures.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
riverdalenew york citybronxsynagoguehate crimevandalismhate crime investigationjewish
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Driver in crash that killed 5 was speeding in excess of 100 mph: PD
5-year-old boy falls out third-story window of Harlem building
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC | LIVE
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
More TOP STORIES News