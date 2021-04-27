Enforcement stepped up after vandal targets another Jewish synagogue in the Bronx

RIVERDALE, The Bronx (WABC) -- The vandal wanted in a string of attacks at Jewish synagogues in a Bronx neighborhood struck again Monday.

Police say the Riverdale Jewish Center was attacked at 1:30 a.m.

They say the suspect threw rocks at the windows, costing roughly $250 in property damage.

This comes after investigators say the suspect threw rocks and smashed windows at four houses of worship between early Friday to Sunday.
The proximity of the synagogues and the time of the crime leads investigators to believe they are only looking for one suspect.

Some in the community are not feeling a sense of safety after seeing the smashed windows and broken glass on the ground floor of four houses of worship - including the Chabad of Riverdale - that was targeted twice in one night.

Community leaders in the Bronx spoke out Monday night after the string of attacks. The Guardian Angels have stepped in to patrol the area to help prevent future attacks.

The group says these attacks on Jewish institutions represent more than an act of vandalism.

Police are now investigating the rash of vandalism as hate crimes. Video shows one man seen repeatedly smashing windows with rocks at the Young Israel of Riverdale.

"I try and be devil's advocate to try to understand where they're coming from," said Riverdale resident Edith Tardivono, "maybe they may be on something, they weren't raised right."

For a community proud to welcome all kinds, the latest pattern is hitting close to home.

All Jewish houses of worship in Riverdale had increased security as of Sunday night.

These latest crimes are under investigation by the 50 Precinct and the hate crime task force.


