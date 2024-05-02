'Tamron Hall' releases May lineup, the hottest celebs, musicians and more

LOS ANGELES -- After an exciting few weeks for "Tamron Hall," following the announcement of a season six renewal and three Daytime Emmy nominations, the show has released an exciting lineup of May episodes.

Known for her various series highlighting those that "normally don't have a seat at the table," Hall explained that, "It really is about a community of stories and people and ideas."

As an author herself, Hall is passionate about writing and showcasing some of the hottest books on the market. One of her most notable series is her "Let's Get Lit Book Club."

Tuesday, May 7, she will be joined by authors, Chaz Ebert, Shaunie Henderson, and Luke Russert who will join in the newest segment of "Let's Get Lit," to discuss their latest titles.

Friday, May 10, the "Tamron Hall" show will celebrate Mother's Day in a "Mother's Day Extravaganza." Tasha Cobbs Leonard, the two-time GRAMMY Award-winning gospel singer-songwriter will perform. Then, Good American co-founder and mother-of-four, Emma Grede, will discuss her new reality show. Throughout the show, the audience will be showered in must-have Mother's Day gifts.

Wednesday, May 22, the show will host "Tamron's 2nd Annual Cookout Show," where they will take over a NYC block for an epic cookout, with music from DJ Cassidy, Ja Rule, Fat Joe and Doug E Fresh. Lish Steiling will also stop by to explore some of the delicious snacks featured in the upcoming cookbook, "A Confident Cook," written in collaboration with Hall herself (and releasing in September).

Thursday, May 23, Hall will feature some of the most impressive young talent in "Little Dreamers, Big Dreams."

