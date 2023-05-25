Attention Swifties: What to know about Taylor Swift Eras Tour at MetLife Stadium

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift fans know all too well that her much-anticipated Eras Tour is coming to the Tri-State area this weekend.

Before the concerts kick off, all fans will have an opportunity to purchase official tour merchandise on Thursday at the MetLife Stadium Flagship Store.

The shows will take place May 26, 27 and 28 at MetLife Stadium, but they have a message for fans to avoid any bad blood: tickets are required to enter the parking lot.

The message comes two weeks after about 20,000 fans who did not have tickets gathered in the parking lot at Lincoln Financial Stadium in Philadelphia to sing along to her songs.

"For the safety and enjoyment of all those who have tickets for these shows, we strongly encourage those without tickets not to come to MetLife Stadium on show days," a statement said.

Officials warned concert tickets are required to access parking lots which will be at maximum capacity on the nights of the shows.

And New Jersey State Police also advised against no "taylor-gating" for those who don't have tickets.

The shows begin at 6:30 p.m. each night, but parking lots will open at 12:30 p.m. and gates will open at 4:30 p.m.

Be warned, fans without an event ticket will be turned away and tickets will not be sold at the stadium.

A clear bag policy is in effect. Banners and signs smaller than 11" x 17" are allowed.

For a list of prohibited items, visit MetLife's website.

To the lucky fans who snagged tickets to the show, make sure to shake it off and we hope it meets your wildest dreams.

