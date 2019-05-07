Technology

Coding classes for children, where they can even make their own video game

Community Journalist Alex Ciccarone checks out a coding center in Syosset

By Alex Ciccarone
SYOSSOT, (WABC) -- Coding may seem like a daunting skill set, but kids as young as 7 can learn in a matter of weeks at Code Ninjas Syosset.

Kids learn to code through engaging game-based curriculum that teaches teamwork, logic, math, and problem solving.

"They do project-based video games with different languages," said owner Amy Chang. "At black belt level we help them push an app to the app store."

Even some of Code Ninjas Syosset's sensei's have had success in having their own games get picked up by the app store and their hoping that in time, their students will have success as well.

There are over 397 centers across the country, with an additional center opening up this coming summer in Floral Park.

