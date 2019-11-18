Technology

Google launching new gaming service 'Stadia' this week

Google is set to unveil a new gaming service this week.

The tech company says it is launching Stadia, a service for streaming and playing games, in 14 countries on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

Stadia users don't need a hard copy of games or a console, just the controller.

To play on Stadia this year, people will have to buy a special subscription bundle for $130.

Other subscription options won't be available until next year.

Video game analysts say the content Stadia offers will make or break the service.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyinternetgooglevideo gameu.s. & worldelectronics
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bloomberg apologizes for 'stop and frisk' police practice
Tires slashed on dozens of cars in Brooklyn neighborhood
Cab driver to surrender to police for attack on passenger
AccuWeather: Windy and chilly
Parents of Cornell student who died after party demand answers
Chemistry professors accused of making meth in school lab
Day care worker fired for leaving nasty note in boy's lunch
Show More
Suspect sought after teen found fatally stabbed on NYC sidewalk
Vigil marks 2 months since disappearance of NJ girl
Kitesurfer rescued by NYPD in waters off Breezy Point
NYC man charged with stabbing wife, setting house on fire
Funeral held for CT college gymnast who died in accident
More TOP STORIES News