Teen arrested in stray bullet shooting death of Queens mom of 2

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- Police have arrested a man in connection with the murder of a 37-year-old mother of two who was struck by a stray bullet as she walked down the street in Queens.

It happened on March 12, near 48th Street and Broadway in Astoria, where Gudelia Vallinas was gunned down. She was less than a block from her home.

Surveillance video showed the shots being fired and suspects running away from the scene near the Woodside Houses.

RELATED | Neighborhood on edge after mother killed by stray bullet while walking home in Queens

Vallinas was struck in the head and was killed instantly.

On Thursday, police announced the arrest of 19-year-old Dajuan Williams. He is charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Vallinas' husband Alfred spoke at a rally to end gun violence after her murder and another similar incident.

"I used to do everything with her," he said. "We used to be a team. And now, on that March 12, 2021, they did not only kill a wife and a mother, a friend, they also killed me too. Because now, when I walk the streets, I know that I'm not going to see her again. And that pain will never go away. I will have to live that forever."

He pleaded for an end to the violence.

"Today, it was my family, it was the Vallinas family," he said. "It was Gudelia. But tomorrow, it could be yours...I just want the streets to be safe again, which we shouldn't be living like this, shootings, all the time. People losing people at the time. Just for senseless things."

RELATED | Anti-gun violence rally in Queens after pair of deadly shootings

In the other incident, 29-year-old Elliot Clairborne was gunned downed outside of a Woodside Houses building at 31-69 49th Street.

