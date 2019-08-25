Teenager crossing Suffolk County highway fatally struck by hit-and-run driver

By Eyewitness News
PORT JEFFERSON STATION, Long Island (WABC) -- Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a teenager was killed crossing a busy highway on Long Island.

The crash happened at about 9:25 p.m. Saturday on Nesconset Highway in Port Jefferson Station.

Suffolk County Police say 17-year-old Jenna Perez of Selden was crossing the roadway about 300 feet west of Terryville Road when she was struck by a vehicle believed to be traveling westbound. The vehicle kept on going.

Perez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nesconset Highway was closed overnight for the investigation. Police have not yet released a description of the vehicle they are looking for.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

