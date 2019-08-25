Teenager crossing Suffolk County highway fatally struck by hit-and-run driver

PORT JEFFERSON STATION, Long Island (WABC) -- Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a teenager was killed crossing a busy highway on Long Island.The crash happened at about 9:25 p.m. Saturday on Nesconset Highway in Port Jefferson Station.Suffolk County Police say 17-year-old Jenna Perez of Selden was crossing the roadway about 300 feet west of Terryville Road when she was struck by a vehicle believed to be traveling westbound. The vehicle kept on going.Perez was pronounced dead at the scene.Nesconset Highway was closed overnight for the investigation. Police have not yet released a description of the vehicle they are looking for.Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.----------