Teen girl dies after being shot in the head in Yonkers

Jim Dolan has the latest developments from Yonkers

YONKERS, New York (WABC) -- Two people are in custody, and police are still searching for more suspects after an 18-year-old girl was fatally shot in the head in Yonkers.

The shooting happened on the corner of Lake Avenue and Morningside Place around 6:30 p.m. When police arrived at the scene, the suspects had scattered.

"Unfortunately, they found a young female who died from her injuries," said Yonkers Police Detective Dean Politopoulos.

Police have not released the name of the victim, and no one has been charged.

