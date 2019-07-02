Teen killed, 2nd worker hurt after falling from makeshift scaffold on Long Island

FREEPORT, Long Island (WABC) -- A teenager was killed and another person was hurt after the two fell off makeshift scaffolding at a Long Island construction site Monday.

It happened at a new home under construction on Bayview Avenue in Freeport.

Mayor Robert Kennedy says the workers were employees of AMSJ Construction Corporation, and it appears they were using planks on top of wood beams as a makeshift scaffold on the third floor.

Its use was not filed or permitted, and the company has been cited for the violation.

A 17-year-old male was taken to the hospital in critical condition, while the other male (age unknown) suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The teen, later identified as Alberto Mejia-Montoya, died of his injuries, officials announced Tuesday.

Kennedy offered his prayers for the victims.

