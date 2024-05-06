Adams, Hochul offer support if NYC colleges decide to have in-person graduation ceremonies

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Although Mayor Eric Adams believes New York City colleges should have in-person graduation ceremonies, recent unrest on local campuses has given schools a big decision to make.

Columbia University requested NYPD presence until at least May 17th to maintain order through their planned graduation on the 15th. The school says it is still finalizing commencement plans and is debating whether in-person festivities will happen.

The NYPD continues to keep a close watch on college campuses while students occupy and protest on school grounds. Students at schools like Columbia, NYU, and New York City College are demanding their schools divest from Israeli entities.

On Friday, the NYPD swarmed two encampments at NYU and The New School, making several arrests.

ALSO READ | A look at commencement ceremonies as US campuses are roiled by protests over the Israel-Hamas war

Despite the tense protests on local campuses, Governor Kathy Hochul is encouraging the schools to move forward with their planned commencement ceremonies.

"Every student deserves to celebrate at a commencement. They should not be denied this opportunity because of the actions of others. So I've offered my support to the universities from my administration to find a path to make sure there are security measures in place so these commencements can move safely forward," Hochul said.

Adams agrees, saying he believes the students who have worked hard to graduate should not be denied this opportunity.

Demonstrations are expected to continue at Hunter College and Columbia on Monday.

