61-year-old man shot in face, critically injured in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a 61-year-old man was shot in the face on Monday afternoon.
Police say the victim was shot just after 3 p.m. at West 154th Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard.
He was taken to Harlem Hospital in critical condition.
No arrests have been made and police say a man wearing all black ran away southbound on Frederick Douglass Boulevard.
Authorities are looking into what led to the shooting.
