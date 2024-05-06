61-year-old man shot in face, critically injured in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a 61-year-old man was shot in the face on Monday afternoon.

Police say the victim was shot just after 3 p.m. at West 154th Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard.

He was taken to Harlem Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and police say a man wearing all black ran away southbound on Frederick Douglass Boulevard.

Authorities are looking into what led to the shooting.

