61-year-old man shot in face, critically injured in Harlem

WABC logo
Monday, May 6, 2024 9:34PM
Man shot in the face in Harlem
The man was taken to Harlem Hospital and is in critical condition.

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a 61-year-old man was shot in the face on Monday afternoon.

Police say the victim was shot just after 3 p.m. at West 154th Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard.

He was taken to Harlem Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and police say a man wearing all black ran away southbound on Frederick Douglass Boulevard.

Authorities are looking into what led to the shooting.

