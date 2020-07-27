Teen killed, 7 homicides Sunday as New York City shooting surge continues

***BREAKING - Triple shooting on Vermont Street off Jamaica Avenue, in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn...NYPD: one person dead...second shot in the head and in critical condition, third person shot in the leg @ABC7NYNewsDesk @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/7Lr70mKzjW — Naveen Dhaliwal (@NaveenABC7) July 27, 2020

Video from the scene shows officers scanning the ground for evidence after a shooting that killed one teen and injured two others Sunday night in Brooklyn.

A 17-year-old was shot in the head and killed Friday just hours after a man was shot in the face and died in the same Brooklyn neighborhood.

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- It was another bloody weekend in New York City amid the surge in shootings across the five boroughs, with seven homicides on Sunday alone.Three teens were shot, one fatally, in a drive by shooting while the victims were hanging out outside a park in the Cypress Hills section of Brooklyn.The three were outside the George Walker Jr. Park on Vermont Street just before 6:40 p.m. when a dark colored SUV drove up, and one or more persons opened fire from the sunroof.A 16-year-old was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.An 18-year-old was shot in the head and taken to Kings County Hospital in critical condition, while a 17-year-old was shot in the leg and transported to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.At least one of the victims appears to be the target, according to police, and the shooting is believed to be gang related.No arrests were immediately made.NYD Commissioner Dermot Shea said the criminal justice system is not working."It's going to take all different parts," he said. "It's going to take prosecutors, courts, people participating in the system coming forward as witnesses. When you receive that summons to take part in the grand jury process. We have to get our hands around what is going on right now."Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city is facing a "perfect storm.""We know there has been an uptick in shootings in recent weeks, we know there has been a real problem with violence that must be addressed," he said. "The best way to address it is with communities. You see all over the city, community members stepping forward, elected officials, clergy, Cure Violence movement and crisis management system, a whole host of people and organizations occupying the corners, taking back the neighborhood, making clear that violence will not be acceptable."The mayor reiterated that the city's court system must fully reopen."There's a huge backlog when it comes to cases involving violent crime," he said. "Only 50% of firearms charges have even gotten to the (stage) of indictment."De Blasio said he sent a letter to the five district attorneys, and the chief judge vowing to help in any way he can"I've sent this letter, this morning, to the chief judge, the five district attorneys, saying let's all work together let's get this right," he said. "What can the city of New York do to help each of you and all of your colleagues to get this right?"Officials say murders are up 24% across the city this year, with 212 slayings as of July 19 compared to 171 in the same time frame last year.Shooting are up 69%, with 854 victims in 698 shootings as of July 19, compared to 481 victims in 414 shootings through the same time frame last year.Other shootings Sunday included the fatal shooting of 40-year-old Shaka Ifill outside a home in Woodhaven.Detectives are looking for his girlfriend's mother for questioning.There was also a double shooting with one dead in the Bronx, a shooting on Staten Island, and a shooting Sunday night in Flatbush.----------