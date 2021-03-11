Teen stabbed multiple times in random attack in the Bronx

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police released video of a violent, seemingly random attack on a teen in the Bronx last month in which the boy was stabbed multiple times.

The video shows a man, wearing a dark coat and carrying a backpack, approach the 15-year-old victim as he sits on a scooter at a street corner.

The suspect then appears to say something to the teen before taunting him.

The teen then gets off of the scooter and a struggle ensues.

The suspect strikes him repeatedly with what appears to be a knife before running off.

The attack happened just before 3 p.m. February 24 at the corner of 179 Street and University Avenue in University Heights.

EMS took the victim to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he has since been treated and released.

Police say no property was taken in the incident.


The individual is described as a male, 20's, dark complexion, approximately 5'8" tall, weighing 160 lbs., small build and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, a grey hooded sweat jacket, grey pants, a black surgical mask and sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

