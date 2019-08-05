Teen's body found after disappearing while swimming at Rockaway Beach

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- The body of a 15-year-old boy who went missing off the coast of Rockaway Beach has been found.
The teen was swimming with friends on Sunday when police say he jumped in the water with a group of people but wasn't able to stay above water.
First responders searched the area Sunday night but 15-year-old Maintain Odozi was never found. Eyewitnesses said rescuers did all they could, but the water was too deep to find the young teen.
Officials later found Odozi's body on Monday afternoon.
On July 31, the search for a missing 18-year-old swimmer ended in tragedy. The teen, identified as John Munoz, of Brooklyn, was the third person to drown in the Rockaways in July.
Earlier in July, a couple from Inwood drowned off Beach 9th Street.
All three of the previous deaths occurred after lifeguards were off duty. Swimming is prohibited after the lifeguards leave at 6 p.m. each day.
