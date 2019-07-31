Body of missing swimmer found on Rockaway Beach

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- The search for a missing teenage swimmer in Queens ended in tragedy.An 18-year-old and a 14-year-old went swimming in the waters off the Rockaways Tuesday night, but only one made it out alive.The 18-year-old's body was found after a search operation off Beach 59th Street in Arverne.Medical Examiner arrived at the beach Wednesday morning.Police walking the beach found the young man's body on the rocks close to where he went missing.Video from the Citizen App showed a helicopter flying over the shoreline around 8 p.m. Tuesday searching for the teens.That's when they rescued one person, a 14 year old boy who was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition. Once it got dark, they called off the search for his 18-year-old friend who also went missing."They found one of the gentleman, and even one of the scuba divers was actually injured because the waves are so dangerous. They constantly tell people not to stand on those rocks over there," an eyewitness said.Swimming is prohibited after the lifeguards leave at 6 p.m. each day, you should not be in the water anytime a lifeguard is not present.----------