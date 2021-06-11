Tesla crash into Brooklyn assisted living facility kills 1, injures 4

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

1 dead, 4 hurt when car crashes into assisted living facility in Brooklyn

MILL BASIN, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A speeding car crashed through a fence and into the side of a home for seniors in Brooklyn, killing a passenger and injuring four others.

The 22-year-old driver lost control on Strickland Avenue just before midnight.

His 2021 Tesla sedan crashed through a fence, down a driveway, and came to a rest on the side of the Sunrise at Mill Basin assisted living facility.

The back passenger side of the vehicle was crushed, killing 18-year-old Jack Levy of Brooklyn. He was pronounced dead at Brookdale University Hospital.

Four other young men in the vehicle were taken to Kings County Hospital and Brookdale with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one inside the facility was hurt.



Police say the driver was speeding at the time of the crash.

So far, there's no word on charges against the driver.

ALSO READ | Boaters come dangerously close to tipping over dam
EMBED More News Videos

It was an ordeal that played out with just tweets from officials, but made real when they posted a photo and video of the vessel and its bow with nothing under it.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mill basinbrooklynnew york citytraffic fatalitiescar crashcar into building
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
MTA bus that crashed into NYC building finally removed
3 dead in Florida supermarket shooting include grandmother, 1-year-old
2 passengers test positive for COVID-19 on fully vaccinated cruise ship
AccuWeather: Cooler blend of sun & clouds
Exclusive: Asian NYPD cop harassed with racial slurs
Early voting kicks off in NYC's mayoral primary election this weekend
COVID Updates: Domestic shipments of J&J vaccine on hold
Show More
Citi Field increases capacity to nearly 34,000 fans for Mets games
Boaters come dangerously close to tipping over on a Texas dam
Therapy dog still missing after carjacking in Brooklyn
Vanessa Guillen's fiance speaks out: 'They failed us since the beginning'
911 operator meets NC mom, newborn she helped deliver
More TOP STORIES News