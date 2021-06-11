Tesla crash into Brooklyn assisted living facility kills 1, injures 4

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10772857" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It was an ordeal that played out with just tweets from officials, but made real when they posted a photo and video of the vessel and its bow with nothing under it.

MILL BASIN, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A speeding car crashed through a fence and into the side of a home for seniors in Brooklyn, killing a passenger and injuring four others.The 22-year-old driver lost control on Strickland Avenue just before midnight.His 2021 Tesla sedan crashed through a fence, down a driveway, and came to a rest on the side of the Sunrise at Mill Basin assisted living facility.The back passenger side of the vehicle was crushed, killing 18-year-old Jack Levy of Brooklyn. He was pronounced dead at Brookdale University Hospital.Four other young men in the vehicle were taken to Kings County Hospital and Brookdale with non-life-threatening injuries.No one inside the facility was hurt.Police say the driver was speeding at the time of the crash.So far, there's no word on charges against the driver.----------