Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon inflation: Traffic, security & more

Macy's warehouse is ready to roll out this year's wave of floats for the 2022 Thanksgiving Day Parade. Michelle Charlesworth has the story.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade returns once again to the streets of New York City for its 96th march.

This year's parade will include thousands of marchers through the streets of Manhattan on Thursday, November 24 beginning at 9 a.m.

But before the floats, marching bands, celebrities, clowns and more head south along the route, the giant character helium balloons will be inflated Wednesday.

The balloon inflation takes place Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m.

2022 BALLOONS

New balloon giants joining the lineup include Stuart the one-eyed Minion from "Despicable Me 2," a new green dinosaur, an Apatosaurus, the debut of the animated sensation "Bluey," and a new "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" balloon.

Returning giant balloons include "Ada Twist, Scientist," "The Boss Baby," Chase from "Paw Patrol," the Pillsbury Doughboy, Red Titan from "Ryan's World," Ronald McDonald, Papa Smurf from "The Smurfs," "SpongeBob SquarePants" and Pikachu and Eevee.

SECURITY

Spectators will enter the line at West 72nd Street and Columbus Avenue. Large backpacks, coolers, alcoholic beverages, chairs and umbrellas are not allowed and participants will be screened prior to entering the viewing route.

Once screened, spectators will enter the inflation viewing area at West 72nd Street and Central Park West.

The balloon viewing path winds around the American Museum of Natural History. Spectators exit the viewing area at West 82nd Street and Central Park West.

TRAFFIC

A Gridlock Alert is in effect Wednesday for the balloon inflation.

At 6 a.m. West 81st Street and West 77th Street from Central Park West to Columbus Avenue and Central Park West from West 72nd Street to West 86th Street will be closed to vehicular traffic.

At 8 a.m. West 72nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenues will be closed to vehicular traffic.

Additional vehicular traffic closures at noon are as follows:

-Central Park West from West 73rd to 85th Streets

-West 74th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues

-West 75th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues

-West 76th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues

-West 77th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues

-West 78th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues

-West 80th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues

-West 81st Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues

-West 82nd Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues

-West 83rd Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues

-West 84th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues

-West 85th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues

-Central Park Transverse Road at Central Park West and West 81 St. (both directions)

After 10 p.m., West 81st Street and West 77th Street from Central Park West to Columbus Avenue as well as Central Park West from West 59th Street to West 86th Street will be closed to all traffic. "Broadcast vehicles only" may park beginning at 9 a.m. on the east side of Columbus Avenue from West 77th Street to West 76th Street. All Broadcast Vehicles must be off Columbus Avenue by 11:30 p.m.

