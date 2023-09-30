Bronx Zoo sea lion briefly freed from pool by flood waters

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Massive flooding in New York City briefly freed a sea lion at the Bronx Zoo on Friday.

Jim Breheny, Director of the Bronx Zoo, said a female sea lion was able to swim out of her pool due to flooding of the plaza caused by the heavy rain.

"Zoo staff monitored the sea lion as she explored the area before returning to the familiar surroundings of the pool and the company of the other two sea lions," he said.

He says the water levels have since receded, and the animals are now contained in their exhibit.

Fortunately, no staff or visitors were ever in danger and the sea lion remained inside the zoo.

"We had closed our four zoos and aquarium this morning so staff could focus on the animals and our facilities during the storm," Breheny said.

