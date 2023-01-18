The Countdown: In depth look at adult guardianship issues

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' 7 On Your Side investigative reporter Kristin Thorne goes in depth on the issues plaquing the adult guardianship system.

Guardianships should be a way to make sure people are taken care of. Instead, many families complain they are cut off from their loved ones, often the country's most vulnerable, and those fighting the system say it just helps the guardians make more money.

One big question is why are guardians doing this and cutting families off from their loved ones?

Kristin Thorne sat down with Rick Black, the founder of the Center for Estate Administration Reform, which advocates for seniors and dependent adults to talk about just that.

Here are the other headlines from Tuesday's show:

Bronx officer shot

Police want to find two people after the shooting of an NYPD officer in the Bronx. Investigators say at least one suspect opened fire on a police vehicle on East 183rd Street and Prospect Avenue in Belmont early Tuesday morning. A bullet hit Officer Paul Lee in the arm. Lee is now out of the hospital, and on his way out he received a big round of applause from his fellow officers. Police made one arrest. A 16-year-old is now in custody.

Hazlet house fire vigil

A candlelight vigil took place in Hazlet, New jersey Tuesday night to remember a mother and her young daughter killed in a house fire.

Jackie Montanaro, 40, rushed back inside the home Friday morning to try to save her 6-year-old daughter Madelyn. Tragically, both died in the fire. Montanaro's husband and the couple's 8-year-old daughter escaped.

New Jersey fatal stabbing

In new jersey, a man is now charged with fatally stabbing his mother and injuring another woman. Authorities arrested 32-year-old Victor Temochee for the murder at an apartment complex early Tuesday morning. Rosa Massoni, 67, died of her injuries. The other victim, a 50-year-old woman remains in the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say Temochee went into a fit of rage but it's unclear what triggered it.

You can watch 'The Countdown' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

