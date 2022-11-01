The Countdown: Breaking down the 2022 midterm elections

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we dig deeper into the 2022 midterm elections, which are now less than a week and a half away.

In New York City, more than 127,000 people have checked in for early voting over the first three days of the period.

Nationally, at least 22 million people have already voted, either through early voting or mail-in ballot, and that doesn't include data from New York and several other states.

We break down the races with the help of political consultant Hank Sheinkopf.

Here are the other headlines from Monday's show:

Sitting down with FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh

Bill Ritter sat down with the new FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh, the first woman to hold the job, to talk about what it's like having the job as head of the second largest fire department in the world. She also discusses dealing with the emotional perils of being a firefighter.

NYPD commissioner interview

A year ago, Keechant Sewell, was in charge of 350 detectives in the Nassau County Police Department. Now, she's the boss of 50,000 employees in the biggest police department in the country. Sewell is the first woman to be New York City's top cop. Less than a year later, her department's main objective is to stop crime. It's now the biggest issue facing the city and every election that's underway. Eyewitness News reporter Anthony Johnson spoke to her one-on-one.

