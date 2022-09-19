The Countdown: Historic week for Queen Elizabeth, latest on Hurricane Fiona

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we reflect on an historic week for Queen Elizabeth II after she was laid to rest on Monday.

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we reflect on an historic week for Queen Elizabeth II after she was laid to rest on Monday.

Her state funeral at Westminster Abbey was attended by presidents, kings, princes and prime ministers from around the world.

Eyewitness News reporters Jim Dolan and Sandra Bookman were in London to cover the grand ceremony that was a fitting tribute to a monarch whose reign lasted nearly seven decades.

Here are the other headlines from Monday's show:

Hurricane Fiona

Hurricane Fiona roared over the Dominican Republic on Monday after knocking out power across all of Puerto Rico, causing damage Governor Pedro Pierluisi described as "catastrophic," and New York pledged to provide assistance.

Biden says COVID is over, Trump responds to FBI raids

We dug deeper into a few of the major political headlines in the country right now. President Joe Biden caused some confusion about COVID, saying the pandemic is over in the U.S., while the previous president made more allegations about the FBI raids of the documents he took out of the White House. ABC News political director Rick Klein joined the show to unpack it all.

Gridlock Alert as UN General Assembly convenes

The largest United Nations General Assembly in years means the return of gridlock alerts surrounding the conference. Nearly double the diplomats and world leaders are attending this year's General Assembly, which is underway and runs through Friday.

You can watch 'The Countdown' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.