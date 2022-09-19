Gridlock alert in effect as United Nations General Assembly convenes

The zone to watch out for is East 42nd Street up to 57th Street, between 1st and 5th avenues.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The largest United Nations General Assembly in years means the return of gridlock alerts surrounding the conference.

Nearly double the diplomats and world leaders will attend this year's general assembly, which starts today and runs through Friday.

That's because leaders are required to attend in person.

The NYPD says this will be the largest UN General Assembly in recent years, as the city welcomes 140 heads of states.

The average traffic speed through the area is expected to be about 4 miles an hour. That means you're better off walking.

Expect detours road closures and checkpoints across Manhattan's East Side all week long.

Police advise you not to drive a vehicle in the area - and you may not have access to some blocks even if you're on foot.

The zone to watch out for is East 42nd Street up to 57th Street, between 1st and 5th avenues.

There will be random road closures in that area all week long.

Despite there being no threat, police are monitoring the events going on around the world because those events will impact the type of protest that can happen here, and thousands of officers will be spread out throughout the city, including traffic officers.

"There will be hundreds of motorcades moving around the city, sometimes simultaneously," NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey said. "There will be security checkpoints. There'll be street closures, detours and other driving restrictions, including unannounced traffic freezes. It's a balance we strike each year because our plans are focused on minimizing, as much as possible, the impact all of this will have on New Yorkers, on the city's vehicular and pedestrian traffic."

The NYPD says it has worked on the security plans for about a year.

"If you must drive or make deliveries in the area, we advise you to avoid the area during the hours of 6 a.m. through 7 p.m. as we work tirelessly together to make sure the highest level of security and efficiency is done, we strongly encourage New Yorkers and visitors to plan ahead, use alternate routes and use mass transit if they plan to visit the areas," NYPD Chief of Transportation Kim Royster said.

