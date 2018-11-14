EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2948173" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch archive footage from WABC/Eyewitness News showing breaking news coverage of the 'Miracle on the Hudson' -- which happened January 15, 2009.

On January 15, 2009, US Airways Flight 1549 crash-landed on the Hudson River with no fatalities, causing it to be dubbed "Miracle on the Hudson."Eyewitness News had extensive breaking news coverage on-air and online as soon as word of the water landing hit our newsroom that cold afternoon.You can watch part of our 11:00 pm newscast from that day. in the player above and more coverage below.Our live coverage continued with extensive coverage from the ground and in the air.Hours later, Mayor Michael Bloomberg gave an update. You can watch it here:Our team coverage continued at 7 p.m. that night. Watch it here:Check out photos of the scene of the landing here:----------------Flight 1549 had just taken off from LaGuardia Airport for Charlotte, North Carolina, when a flock of geese disabled the engines.Circling west and then over the George Washington Bridge, the plane with 150 passengers and five crew members glided to a water landing."I saw half the plane submerged in the water and was just astounded by the miraculous event that just occurred and was just thankful, just absolutely thankful," passenger Ian Wells said.Those on board then began moving precariously out onto both wings in what has become an iconic picture."I went out and slipped off the wing and went into the water," passenger Eileen Shleffar said.Watching the unbelievable drama unfold, ferry captains from New York Waterways then became the first to reach the plane and began rescuing people.Captain Vince Lombardi's boat was the first."It just goes to prove what discipline and hard work and teamwork, how successful it turns out," he said.