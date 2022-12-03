New York Immigration Coalition's resource fair set for Saturday, rain or shine in Queens

The New York Immigration Coalition's Key to the City Holiday Family Resource Fair willl be distributing free clothing, food and hygiene kits in addition to providing services.

QUEENS (WABC) -- New York City is holding a resource fair for asylum seekers in Queens on Saturday.

The New York Immigration Coalition's Key to the City Holiday Family Resource Fair will be at the Woodside Avenue Open Street area.

Like other Key to the City events this year, this fair will be making services and resources available for low-income immigrant New Yorkers and asylum seekers from the Southern Border.

Organizers will be distributing free clothing, food and hygiene kits, in addition to providing services.

The fair will happen rain or shine and there will be shelter from the weather. For those who can't make it in person, the event will stream on Facebook.

NYIC and its Welcoming New York campaign are putting on the fair in efforts to ensure all individuals are welcomed to New York City with dignity, compassion and support.

ALSO READ | Rockefeller tree lighting: What to know about the Christmas tradition in NYC

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.