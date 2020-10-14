Queens restaurant is paradise for remote workers looking for work-from-home alternative

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7028783" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> First lady Melania Trump revealed that her teenage son Barron also tested positive for the coronavirus. The video offers her words about the revelation.

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- Restaurant owners in Queens have turned their business into a paradise for people needing an alternative space for remote work.The Queensboro restaurant on Northern Boulevard in Jackson Heights, is 2,700 square feet of open space.Plus, it has MERV13 purified air, hand sanitizer on every table and coffee and lunch, which you don't even have to cook yourself.The peace and quiet in this place feels heavenly, but paired with the food, which changes every day, it's better than heaven.John Siragusa has three kids at home. This software engineer has faced his own fair share of ups and downs with Zoom and Wi-Fi."We all happen to be on, and there was a collective groan from like four people of the same, like, oh no internet is out," Siragusa said."Of course with everybody homeschooling and working from home, it's a lot of chaos at home," customer Kate Williams said.So the owners of the Queensboro, which opened here back in 2018, explain they were looking for creative answers as to how they could serve their community and somehow keep business going during this challenging time."It is absolutely devastating," Queensboro Co-Owner Dudley Stewart said. "We're lucky in a sense that we are a neighborhood restaurant. We're not relying on tourism or office workers to keep going."They normally weren't open before 4 p.m. Now, you can sign up for what they call, the 'Q-home office' on their website for a weekly fee of $100.It includes the coffee and lunch and social distancing too.As for the serenity and the escape from home -- for many, that is priceless.----------