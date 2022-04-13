Pets & Animals

Therapy dog returns to NJ hospital after 2-year COVID-19 pandemic hiatus

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Therapy dog returns to NJ hospital after 2-year COVID hiatus

TEANECK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 6-year-old therapy dog has made his grand return to Holy Name Medical Center in New Jersey as the hospital restarts its pet therapy program after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When Cody, a white and brown sheltie, shows up on the oncology floor at the facility in Teaneck, patients say it's like a rainbow spread from one end of the corridor to the other.

"Aww, he's fantastic, absolutely great," a patient named Karen said. "I wish I could keep him."

The love that Cody shares with patients has been sorely missed over the past two years.

"It's so soothing, right?" a patient names Lauren said. "I feel like I'm not hurting anymore."

ALSO READ | Quick thinking 3rd-grade teacher in NJ saves 9-year-old boy from choking on bottle cap
EMBED More News Videos

Nine-year-old Robert was in math class when he needed a sip of water. He tried to take the cap off with his teeth, and that's when he started choking. Toni Yates has more on this


His absence was due to the same culprit that took so much of our lives and so many of our loved ones away.

"That's the kind of thing that just warms my heart," owner Pat Bayard said. "It's very heartwarming to know you have another purpose that you could share."

Cody and Pat could not make their rounds during COVID, but on Tuesday, they were welcomed back after the lengthy absence.

Cody even had a mini welcoming ceremony, where he got his hospital badge back.

"So much warmth when they're here in the hospital," Volunteer Services Manager Marie Berthou said.

The hard working staff don't miss a chance to squeeze in a Cody moment.

Pat and Cody used to visit once every two weeks before COVID.

But now that Pat is retired, she's looking forward to bringing Cody care to the healing halls much more often.

ALSO READ | New Jersey beach chair company's business booming after 'Shark Tank' appearance
EMBED More News Videos

Business is booming for the Besner couple after their appearance on "Shark Tank." Darla Miles has the story.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsteaneckbergen countydogshospitalpetstherapycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank R. James in custody
Man who spotted subway shooting suspect, flagged down cops speaks out
Frank R. James: What we know about subway shooting suspect
Questions raised over NYC subway cameras after mass shooting
'Is the shooter still with us?': Witness describes NYC subway attack
Subway shooting raises questions for riders about safety
Barry Manilow to miss opening night of off-Broadway show due to COVID
Show More
Victims of NYC subway shooting begin slow recovery
Cuba Gooding Jr. pleads guilty in groping case
CDC to extend mask mandate on airplanes, transit for 2 weeks
Innocent woman killed in car among 13 non-subway shootings in NYC
AccuWeather Alert: Summery PM thunderstorms
More TOP STORIES News