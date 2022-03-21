New Jersey beach chair company's business booming after 'Shark Tank' appearance

EDISON, N.J. (WABC) -- Business is booming for the Benser couple after their appearance on Shark Tank last Friday for their premium beach chair company in New Jersey."This immediate spike in awareness, having millions of people see our story and our product, business is just about ten times more," says co-owner Gregory Benser.The owners have canceled travel plans to manage their workload."At 6:45 this morning, we canceled our flights to the conference because we knew we needed to be here with most of the team to pack shipments to customers," says Benser.Gregory and Leslie went to the tank because they needed an investment of a million dollars to keep up with the high demands."Unfortunately, the investment from Mr. Wonderful didn't actually come to fruition. Fortunately, we had many other investors who heard about Sunflow's story and we ended up not just raising a million dollars but three and a half million dollars," says Benser.For the New Jersey couple, the tank paid off after all.----------