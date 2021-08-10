Sentencing day for former Suffolk District Attorney Thomas Spota

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News AM Update

CENTRAL ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) -- Former Suffolk County District Attorney Tom Spota will be sentenced Tuesday following his 2019 conviction for helping cover for a former protégé who as police chief punched a handcuffed man suspected of stealing embarrassing items from his police department SUV, including sex toys and pornography.

Spota was convicted of witness tampering, obstruction of justice and conspiracy.

The jury determined Spota conspired with Suffolk County Police Chief James Burke and former anti-corruption bureau chief Christopher McPartland to pressure witnesses to not cooperate with an FBI investigation into the 2012 assault.

According to federal prosecutors, Spota considered anyone cooperating with the investigation into Burke a "rat," demanded that a police officer find out who was cooperating, and threatened that informants "would never work in Suffolk County again."

Spota and Burke had a kinship that dated to the ex-chief's teenage years in the late 1970s, when he was a star witness in a murder case that Spota was prosecuting.

ALSO READ | Earth warming likely to pass limit set by international leaders
EMBED More News Videos

Earth's climate is getting so hot that temperatures in about a decade will probably blow past a dangerous level of warming.


Spota later hired Burke to work in his office as an investigator, promoted him to chief investigator, and vouched for him when he was appointed chief of the police department, one of the largest suburban forces in the country with 2,500 officers.

The criminal charges hastened Spota's exit from office after 16 years as the top prosecutor in Suffolk County.

Already a lame duck for foregoing a re-election bid, Spota announced his retirement just days after he was charged amid growing pressure from politicians and the public.

He and McPartland each face up to 20 years in prison.

Burke pleaded guilty in February 2016 to violating punch victim Christopher Loeb's civil rights and obstructing justice for leading a conspiracy to conceal his involvement in the assault. He finished his prison sentence in April.

Burke attacked Loeb in a police station interrogation room after Loeb was arrested for breaking into the ex-chief's unlocked, department-issued GMC Yukon and stealing a bag containing his gun belt, ammunition, a box of cigars and a bag containing sex toys and pornography.

Loeb's three-year prison sentence was vacated after Burke pleaded guilty. Authorities suspect he was stealing from cars to buy heroin.

Federal prosecutors hinted at Spota and McPartland's alleged involvement in the cover up prior to Burke's sentencing, writing in court papers that "high-ranking officials" from other Suffolk County agencies had helped the former chief silence potential whistleblowers.

According to federal prosecutors, Spota, McPartland, Burke and other police officers met and spoke by phone to discuss how to conceal Burke's role in the assault on Loeb. In addition to pressuring people not to cooperate, they asked witnesses to provide investigators with false information and withhold relevant information from investigators, federal prosecutors said.

Police officers who received subpoenas from the FBI were interrogated afterward by Burke's allies about whether they had talked, prosecutors said. Some were warned that if they admitted wrongdoing, their union would not pay their legal fees, prosecutors said.

ALSO READ | Street racing hit-and run crash leaves woman dead, man hurt in Brooklyn, police say
EMBED More News Videos

Police say three cars were racing on Utica Avenue when a Dodge Charger one jumped the curb, striking the two pedestrians, just after 3 a.m. Monday.


Some police officers were in the interrogation room when Burke walked in and punched Loeb, prosecutors said.

At an August 2015 meeting involving some of the people involved in the alleged cover-up, prosecutors said, McPartland warned that Loeb "did not get beaten badly and there were no marks and that nothing would happen as long as the people that were in the room with (Loeb) did not talk."

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
central islipsuffolk countytrialmisconductcorruptionpolice
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Gov. Cuomo's attorney holds a briefing | LIVE
Disgruntled client arrested in NYC lawyer's stabbing murder: NYPD
Security guard slashed by Walgreen's shoplifting suspect
Christina Applegate reveals she has MS
Bipartisan infrastructure bill set for final Senate passage
Tropical storm warnings issued for Caribbean islands
Man who tried to rape woman caught on camera: NYPD
Show More
Alarming 94K surge in COVID-19 cases among kids, hospitals overwhelmed
Experts question viral video of San Diego deputy's fentanyl encounter
Black realtor, clients handcuffed during house showing
Schools vaccination push continues in NYC
COVID updates: Judge backs cruise line's vaccine proof requirement
More TOP STORIES News