Drag racing hit-and run crash leaves woman dead, man hurt in Brooklyn, police say

Police say three cars were drag racing on Utica Avenue when a Dodge Charger one jumped the curb, striking the two pedestrians, just after 3 a.m. Monday.
A 23-year-old woman was killed and a 21-year-old man was hospitalized in stable condition.
The driver of the Dodge Charger jumped into another vehicle and fled the scene.
No arrests have been made.
