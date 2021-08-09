Drag racing hit-and run crash leaves woman dead, man hurt in Brooklyn, police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10935381" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police are searching for a woman who casually walked up behind another woman in Brooklyn Wednesday night and fatally shot her in the head.

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two pedestrians were struck, one fatally, in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn.Police say three cars were drag racing on Utica Avenue when a Dodge Charger one jumped the curb, striking the two pedestrians, just after 3 a.m. Monday.A 23-year-old woman was killed and a 21-year-old man was hospitalized in stable condition.The driver of the Dodge Charger jumped into another vehicle and fled the scene.No arrests have been made.----------