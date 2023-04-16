Tiempo: Unwrapping Latino Advocacy Week

In this episode of Tiempo, we talk to organizers of Latino Advocacy Week and hear from Brian Garita of Mexicanos Unidos.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, we talk to organizers on the results of Latino Advocacy Week.

The Hispanic Access Foundation dedicated a week last month to help Latinos become advocates for issues they are passionate about. We unpack the learnings from that week and underline the important issues facing Latinos around the country.

Also, with the recent crackdown on community markets by city leaders, Mexicanos Unidos' Brian Garita joins us to discuss the importance of these cultural communities and issues like the challenges of acquiring permits.

