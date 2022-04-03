Tiempo: new program at 2 local colleges aims to help Latinos enter STEM careers

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this week's episode of Tiempo, we learn about an exciting new program designed to help Latinos enter STEM careers.LaGuardia Community College and Queens College have partnered to launch the 'Queens Stem Academy.'The two local schools recently received $4.6 million in grant money.The program will focus on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.Latino students make up 48% of the student population at LaGuardia and 28% of the student population at Queens College.LaGuardia Community College President Kenneth Adams educated us about the new approach and how the Queens Stem Academy will help guide Latinos.And we saw more Latino representation in films and winners in this year's Oscars.Thanks to organizations like the National Hispanic Media Coalition that representation will surely grow in the coming years.The coalition has a special program to help Latino writers break into Hollywood and give them the opportunity to pitch stories and ideas to industry insiders.We'll talk to a manager from the coalition about the Series Scriptwriters Program and how you can apply.Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.