tiempo

Tiempo: new program at 2 local colleges aims to help Latinos enter STEM careers

EMBED <>More Videos

Tiempo: new program aims to help Latinos enter STEM careers

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this week's episode of Tiempo, we learn about an exciting new program designed to help Latinos enter STEM careers.

LaGuardia Community College and Queens College have partnered to launch the 'Queens Stem Academy.'

The two local schools recently received $4.6 million in grant money.

The program will focus on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Latino students make up 48% of the student population at LaGuardia and 28% of the student population at Queens College.

LaGuardia Community College President Kenneth Adams educated us about the new approach and how the Queens Stem Academy will help guide Latinos.

And we saw more Latino representation in films and winners in this year's Oscars.

Thanks to organizations like the National Hispanic Media Coalition that representation will surely grow in the coming years.

The coalition has a special program to help Latino writers break into Hollywood and give them the opportunity to pitch stories and ideas to industry insiders.

We'll talk to a manager from the coalition about the Series Scriptwriters Program and how you can apply.
WATCH Tiempo on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.
MORE: Watch more episodes of Tiempo here!
Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnew york citytiempolatinomovieshollywoodcollege
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TIEMPO
Tiempo: Westchester business start-up program offers Spanish courses
Tiempo: NJ workers win wage theft case against employer
Tiempo: NYC summer job youth program is expanding this year
Tiempo: 2022 Puerto Rican Day scholarship application is open
TOP STORIES
Police say 6 dead, at least 10 injured in Sacramento shooting
Teen charged after group attacks Hasidic man in Brooklyn
Estelle Harris, 'Seinfeld' and 'Toy Story' actor, dies at 93
Ukraine sees openings as Russia fixed on besieged Mariupol
Woman found dead inside Queens club: Police
UConn, South Carolina meet for women's hoops championship
AccuWeather: Showers and breezy
Show More
Who regulates amusement parks? Questions raised after boy's death
Man ejected from car in Brooklyn Bridge crash
Tourist suffers black eye, chipped tooth after intentionally tripped
NYPD rescues dog who fell into East River
Police: Man struck on head with machete at Penn Station
More TOP STORIES News