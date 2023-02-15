Police detail timeline of deadly U-Haul rampage through Brooklyn

During a news briefing on Tuesday, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell laid out the timeline, detailing the suspect's path of destruction.

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One day after a man went on a violent rampage with a U-Haul truck in Brooklyn, the NYPD revealed the shocking timeline of events, documenting his path of destruction.

Police say the suspect, 62-year-old Weng Sor, killed one person after striking close to a dozen victims during a streak of mayhem that took Sor through Bay Ridge into Dyker Heights, then back into Bay Ridge, ending just outside the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel.

During a news briefing on Tuesday, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell laid out the timeline of events.

Brooklyn U-Haul rampage timeline:

10:20 A.M. -- 34-YEAR-OLD MAN STRUCK

A 34-year-old man on a bicycle at 55th Street and Fourth Avenue was struck by the U-Haul, which then fled the scene.

10:27 A.M. -- 33-YEAR-OLD MAN STRUCK

About seven minutes later, a 33-year-old victim on a bicycle was struck at Senator Street and Fifth Avenue.

10:31 A.M. -- 30-YEAR-OLD MAN STRUCK

About four minutes after that, at 10:31 a.m., a 30-year-old man was knocked off his bicycle at Bay Ridge Parkway and Seventh Avenue.

10:36 A.M. -- 51-YEAR-OLD MAN STRUCK

Around 10:36 a.m., a 51-year-old man on a moped was hit at Bay Ridge Parkway and 12th Avenue.

10:50 A.M. -- 44-YEAR-OLD MAN STRUCK

Around 10:50 a.m., a 44-year-old man on a moped was struck. He later died due to his injuries.

VIDEO | Robert Boyce on bomb squad investigating U-Haul in Red Hook

10:50 A.M. -- 38-YEAR-OLD MAN STRUCK

At about the same time, a 38-year-old victim on an e-bike was struck and injured.

10:57 A.M. -- 32-YEAR-OLD MAN STRUCK

At 10:57 a.m., a 32-year-old man on a moped was hit by the U-Haul at 72nd Street and Third Avenue.

11:03 A.M. -- NYPD OFFICER STRUCK

That was followed by an NYPD officer from the 68th Precinct, who was injured around 11:03 a.m. when police say the U-Haul rammed his patrol car near the intersection of Wakeman Place and Ridge Blvd.

11:05 A.M. -- 66-YEAR-OLD MAN STRUCK

At 11:05 a.m., the truck hit the final pedestrian, a 66-year-old man who was walking near 73rd Street and Third Avenue.

11:09 A.M. -- NYPD HELICOPTER SPOTS U-HAUL

Around 11:09 a.m., an NYPD aviation union helicopter spotted the U-Haul at 86th Street and Fourth Avenue in Bay Ridge. Police say that all responding units converges on that location at that time.

11:19 A.M. -- AVIATION OFFICERS SPOT U-HAUL PASSING 43RD AND BQE

At 11:19 a.m., aviation officers saw the U-Haul passing the 43rd Street and Brooklyn Queens Expressway area heading toward Manhattan.

11:24 A.M. -- 66-YEAR-OLD SUSPECT TAKEN INTO CUSTODY

At 11:24 a.m., members of the NYPD Emergency Services Highway Unit stopped and boxed in the U-Haul truck outside at the Hamilton Avenue and Columbia Street area. The 66-year-old driver was quickly taken into custody without further incident.

Sor has been arrested and charged with one count of murder in the second degree and seven counts of attempted murder.

