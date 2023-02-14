Suspect in deadly U-Haul truck rampage in Brooklyn facing arraignment

Right now investigators say they have no reason to believe 62-year-old Weng Sor was motivated by any sort of terrorist ideology. Derick Waller reports.

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The suspect who police say went on a violent rampage with a U-Haul truck in Brooklyn that left one person dead and eight others injured could be arraigned Tuesday.

Right now investigators say they have no reason to believe 62-year-old Weng Sor was motivated by any sort of terrorist ideology.

But why he did this remains unknown. Sor is being held at the 68 Precinct in Bay Ridge.

Police have not yet announced charges, but Sor does have a criminal history dating back to 2005 in Nevada.

In the past he has had to undergo at least one court-ordered mental health evaluation.

VIDEO | Eyewitness News obtained exclusive video of a man diving out of the way of the U-Haul truck seconds before he would have been struck:

Surveillance video showed that U-Haul box truck flying up onto sidewalks Monday morning.

The truck mowed down pedestrians and people on bikes in Sunset Park, Bay Ridge and Red Hook.

The nearly hour-long rampage ending near the Brooklyn Battery tunnel when an NYPD cruiser boxed the truck in.

Nine people were hit, and one of the victims has died.

We spoke to witnesses of who say as bad as this was, it could have been even worse.

Shannon Sohn in Newscopter 7 describes the mayhem left behind in Brooklyn:

We reached out to U-Haul, which tells us the truck was rented from their facility in West Palm Beach Florida on February 1 with a return date of March 3.

Former NYPD Chief of Detectives and ABC News Contributor Robert Boyce said it is difficult not to compare this incident to the man who drove a truck through a crowded street in Manhattan killing several people back in 2017.

VIDEO | NYPD Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell held a press briefing in Red Hook:

Monday's incident coincided with the start of the death penalty phase in Saipov's trial.

"It's the first thing I thought," Boyce said. "I worked the Sayfull Saipov case I remember how dangerous it was and what he did and how deadly it was. That was the first thing that came to mind when I heard about the rented truck. So let's hope it's not that and it's a person in mental distress at this point and it's nothing more than that. It's difficult to link the two right now but how can you not think about that?"

VIDEO | Robert Boyce on bomb squad investigating U-Haul in Red Hook

Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.