Man slashed outside Auntie Anne's pretzel in Times Square near Port Authority

By Eyewitness News
TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police want to find the perpetrator who slashed a man outside a pretzel shop in Times Square.

The NYPD says the attack happened at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, February 26 in front of Auntie Anne's on 8th Avenue, near the entrance to the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

The men got into an argument and one pulled out a sharp object and slashed the victim's left cheek.

The victim needed 75 stitches to close the wound.

Police also released surveillance pictures of the man wanted in the attack.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citytimes squaremanhattantimes squareport authorityslashing
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News