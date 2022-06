Man stabbed in back in Times Square; police searching for suspects

EMBED >More News Videos An eyewitness captured shocking video of several people standing on top of a moving subway train in Brooklyn on Friday.

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A search is underway after a man was stabbed in the back in Times Square Tuesday night.Police say the attack happened around 8:40 p.m. at West 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue.They say a man was stabbed in the back. He was taken to a nearby hospital in serious but stable condition.The attacker was part of a group of three men who all ran into the nearby Times Square subway station to get away.Police say the three men were wearing white t-shirts and red pants.No arrests have been made at this time.----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.