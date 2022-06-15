Man stabbed in back in Times Square; police searching for suspects

Police say the attack happened around 8:40 p.m. at West 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue.
They say a man was stabbed in the back. He was taken to a nearby hospital in serious but stable condition.
ALSO READ | Subway surfers caught on video walking atop Brooklyn J train
The attacker was part of a group of three men who all ran into the nearby Times Square subway station to get away.
Police say the three men were wearing white t-shirts and red pants.
No arrests have been made at this time.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube