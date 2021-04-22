Times Square Subway Station bomber set to be sentenced in Lower Manhattan

35 years in prison is the defendant Akayed Ullah's best-case scenario.
That's what his lawyer is asking for, but prosecutors want a life sentence.
Surveillance video from December 2017 showed Ullah detonate a bomb that was strapped to his chest inside the Times Square subway station.
It happened in that long, busy passageway between the 7th and 8th avenue lines.
Prosecutors say the Bangladeshi native, who followed his uncle to the United States 10 years ago, is an ISIS sympathizer.
Ullah, who is now 31 years old, had expressed animus toward former President Trump in social media postings, but his attorney says there's no evidence he ever communicated directly with ISIS.
Instead, she says he acted alone, describing an isolated, desperate man, who was trying to kill himself.
He survived and was treated for burns. Fortunately, no one else was hurt.
Ullah's sentencing is set for 10 a.m.
