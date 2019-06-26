Toddler found wandering alone on busy highway

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Florida -- A man and woman were arrested Monday on child neglect charges after a 2-year-old boy wearing only a dirty diaper was found trying to cross a highway, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

In the video above, you can see a mail carrier and a deputy rescuing the toddler.

The woman said she stopped her car in the road to reach the child and stop other vehicles from possibly hitting him.

The boy was found wearing a dirty diaper and covered in bug bites.

A deputy eventually got into the boy's house and found his parents passed out in bed.

The two woke up after the deputy yelled and struck a wall, according to a release.

The deputy said he found the home to be in deplorable condition, with trash and dirty clothes piled up. He also noted only one bed in the entire home with no sheets on it.

According to documents, the deputy noticed broken beer bottles on the ground and several knives within the child's reach.

The deputy arrested 28-year-old Yajaira Tirado and 25-year-old Jacob Krueger.

The boy is now in protective custody.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridachild abusecaught on videochild neglectchild rescuedu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stabbing, chokehold robbery of Queens worker caught on video
Woman's own security video catches her firebombing neighbor
Dad dives into pool to save 1-year-old son from drowning
NJ couple goes missing while on vacation in Barbados
Wayfair employees to stage protest over sale to migrant detention facility
Caban declares victory in too close to call Queens DA primary
AccuWeather: Humidity drops, temperatures go up
Show More
Grandmother dragged, robbed in LeFrak City home invasion
Cuba Gooding Jr. due back in court on groping charge
Officers rescue newborn baby tied up in plastic bag: video
Judge calls off deportation of pregnant woman from Queens
Police investigate double stabbing in Queens
More TOP STORIES News