tom brady

NFL superstar Tom Brady retiring from football after 22 seasons, 7 Super Bowl titles

ESPN reported that family and health were factors in his retirement decision.
EMBED <>More Videos

Tom Brady opens up about Super Bowl, marriage and future in NFL

Tom Brady, the NFL's superstar quarterback, is retiring from professional football after 22 seasons, 10 Super Bowls and seven Super Bowl titles, Brady's business account confirmed on Twitter.



Widely considered one of the greatest in the sport's history, the 44-year-old quarterback holds several NFL career records, including most games won by a player, most touchdown passes (624) and most passing yards (84,250), according to ESPN.

Brady played for the New England Patriots for 20 seasons before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

"When Brady, widely considered the greatest quarterback in NFL history, left the field following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss to the Los Angeles Rams last week, he knew it was likely his final act as a football player," sources told ESPN's Jeff Darlington and Adam Schefter.

ESPN reported that family and health were factors in his retirement decision.

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfloridanflfootballu.s. & worldtom bradyretirementtampa bay buccaneersnew england patriots
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOM BRADY
NFL Power Rankings Week 15: 1-32 poll, plus offense, defense and sp...
'All right, babe,' Julian Edelman talks Tom Brady friendship and mo...
NFL Week 7 - Tom Brady's milestone, Derrick Henry's passing, Daniel...
Tom Brady has no interest in claiming ownership of the New York Jets
TOP STORIES
Winter Storm Update: Nor'easter hits the NYC area
How much snow in NYC, Tri-State area
Man fatally stabbed in back inside Manhattan nightclub
LI nurses accused of making $1.5M selling fake vaccine cards
Winter nor'easter: LIRR suspended, other mass transit info
'Shore is getting clobbered': Murphy declares NJ state of emergency
NY battered by high winds, blanketed in heavy snow from nor'easter
Show More
Parts of Connecticut could get 2 feet of snow, Gov. Lamont warns
Winter hurricane? What is a 'bomb cyclone' or 'bombogenesis'?
Share weather photos and videos here
AccuWeather Alert: Nor'easter winding down
COVID Updates: Millions of routine vaccinations missed amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News