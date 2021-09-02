Weather

Tornado spotted in New Jersey as Ida batters Tri-State with torrential rain, winds

By Eyewitness News
Monster tornado hammers South Jersey, destroys homes

MULLICA HILL, New Jersey (WABC) -- Officials in Gloucester County, New Jersey are reporting devastating storm damage after a tornado swept through the region on Wednesday.

Video captured multiple homes destroyed in the Mullica Hill section of the county.


Troy Bonnenberg and his children were in the basement. Minutes later, the family emerged unharmed, their belongings scattered throughout the South Jersey neighborhood.

Bonnenberg lost the back half of his home due to a tornado.

Right across the street, Bonnenberg's neighbor bore the brunt of this storm. Aluminum siding, roofing, furniture and children's toys were all piled on top of a family's car. The house is now unlivable.

"It's horrible. You never expect anything like this to happen in this area because you're not in the Midwest," said Robin Wilson Smith of Mullica Hill.

It's still unclear how many homes sustained damage from the storm.
Multiple videos capture tornado moving through South Jersey on September 1, 2021.


Multiple other videos of the tornado were spotted in the area. In Sewell, Logan Wilson could be heard telling his family to "go in the basement" as the funnel cloud whipped past his home.

No injuries have been reported in South Jersey at this time.

