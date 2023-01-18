1 person is dead another in the hospital after tractor-trailer falls from over pass onto van below

A tractor-trailer driver was killed after a semi-truck fell from a Westchester Expressway overpass onto I-287.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY (WABC) -- Newscopter 7 captured the dramatic aftermath of a fatal accident in Westchester County after a tractor-trailer fell from an overpass.

The tractor-trailer was on the exit ramp from I-287 to I-684 when the driver lost control and flipped over the guardrail and onto traffic below, according to New York State Police.

Preliminary reports show that the truck landed on a van.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was pronounced dead at the scene while an occupant of the van was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

State police advise that all westbound lanes of I-287 are closed at Exit 9 and the left, eastbound lane will also be closed until further notice.