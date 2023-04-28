'Slow down, move over' law gets renewed push on Long Island after deadly crashes

The law requires drivers to reduce speed and closely watch the road when they see road crews and emergency vehicles.

"My daughters lost an uncle, his kids lost a father," said one woman, "all because of one decision that could have been avoided."

GARDEN CITY, Nassau County (WABC) -- With summer around the corner, there's a renewed push for highway safety on Long Island.

AAA joined community members in Garden City to raise awareness of the "Slow down, move over" law.

It requires drivers to reduce speed and closely watch the road when they see road crews and emergency vehicles.

Earlier this week, a highway worker was killed in Queens when a car slammed into a work zone on the Grand Central Parkway.

Back in October, tow truck driver Carlos Santiago was killed in a chain reaction crash on the Long Island Expressway as he worked on a broken-down vehicle.

His heartbroken family spoke out Friday.

"My daughters lost an uncle, his kids lost a father," said Santiago's niece, Destiny Feliciano, "all because of one decision that could have been avoided."

AAA says 26 tow truck drivers are killed each year in the United States.

