Tow truck operator killed in chain-reaction crash on Long Island Expressway in Queens

QUEENS (WABC) -- A tow truck operator was killed in a chain-reaction crash on the Long Island Expressway in Queens early Saturday.

Police say the 47-year-old victim from Knights Towing was working to hitch a broken-down Nissan sedan on the L.I.E. near Woodhaven Boulevard just before 3:30 a.m. when the crash happened.

According to investigators, 28-year-old Denzel Porter was driving a Dodge Durango in the westbound lanes of the expressway when his car struck a Volkswagen SUV which caused the V.W. to swerve and hit the broken-down Nissan sedan.

The Nissan then struck its owner and the tow truck operator. Both were taken to Elmhurst Hospital where the tow truck operator was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Nissan suffered injuries to both of his legs.

Three people in the Dodge and the driver of the Volkswagen suffered minor injuries.

Porter is facing vehicular manslaughter, assault, criminally negligent homicide, and Driving While Ability Impaired charges.

