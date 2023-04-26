Contractor struck and killed by car while working on Grand Central Parkway

A contractor was killed when he was struck by a car that crashed on the Grand Central Parkway in Queens.

The 36-year-old was working on the side of the road when a car went out of control just before 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

The victim, a contractor working on the highway, was pronounced dead NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital.

The eastbound Grand Central Parkway is closed for the investigation at Northern Boulevard.

Just last week officials announced a new program to keep highway workers safe on the job. The pilot program places new speed violation monitoring systems along New York state highways in active work zones.

The system consists of cameras mounted on 30 vehicles parked in various active highway work zones across the state.

Advocates previously pointed to a total of 225 highway worker fatalities in 2020 and 2021 in New York. They said the fatality rate continued to increase in 2021, which saw a 14% increase in work zone fatalities involving drivers and passengers.

