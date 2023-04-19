New speed cameras aim to make NY roads safer for highway workers

DIX HILLS, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A new program to keep highway workers safe on the job kicked off Wednesday.

The program features new speed violation monitoring systems along New York state highways in active work zones.

It's a joint initiative initiative between the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) and the New York State Thruway Authority.

A total of 30 speed violation monitoring systems that rely on RADAR technology will be positioned in active work zones along New York State highways.

Twenty are being installed on roads maintained by the NYSDOT maintained roads and ten on the New York State Thruway.

Wednesday's announcement at the Long Island Welcome Center in Dix Hills came in the middle of National Work Zone Awareness Week, which spotlights issues in and around work zones.

Advocates point to a total of 225 highway worker fatalities in 2020 and 2021.

They say the rate of fatalities from all causes has not substantially improved over the last 10 years.

And the fatality rate continued to increase in 2021, which saw a 14% increase in work zone fatalities involving drivers and passengers.

