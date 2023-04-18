Collapsed parking garage in Lower Manhattan had violations dating back decades

According to the NYC Department of Buildings, the building in Tuesday afternoon's parking garage collapse has six open violations.

LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A partially collapsed parking garage that led to the death of one person and several injuries in Lower Manhattan had dozens of parking violations that date back decades.

The parking garage owned by 57 Ann Street Realty Association, based in Great Neck, had 64 violations with the New York City Buildings Department dating back to 1976.

Six of those violations are still open and unresolved.

The most egregious of those open violations dates back to November 25, 2003, with a severity level considered "hazardous."

WATCH | FDNY update on parking garage collapse

According to the violation, when the inspector went to the property at the time, they notated a "failure to maintain building," specifically pointing out the first floor ceiling which had slab cracks, defective concrete with exposed rear cracks.

The property had paid an $800 fine, but the violation was still listed as open.

It's not yet clear why there was still an open violation for nearly 20 years.

Eyewitness News has reached out to the DOB to get clarification on the violation.

