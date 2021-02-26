11 hurt in multi-vehicle accident on Prospect Expressway in Brooklyn

WINDSOR TERRACE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Eleven people were injured in a multi-vehicle accident in Brooklyn Friday.
The crash, which involved at least two vehicles, happened just before 2 p.m. on the Prospect Expressway near 8th Avenue in Windsor Terrace.
Video from Newscopter 7 captured firefighters working to free at least two people that were pinned between a car and a guard rail.
All westbound lanes on the Prospect Expressway are closed.
In all, 11 people were taken to nearby hospitals.
No word on their conditions.
